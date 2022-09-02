Had to bring anti-rabies vaccine without checks: KMSCL

Kozhikode: Rejecting the claims of Health Minister and the Health Department, the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL) said anti-rabies vaccine was brought to the state without subjecting it to quality check.



In its report submitted to the Kerala Human Rights Commission, the Corporation conceded that the vaccine was brought to the state without subjecting it to the quality tests of the Kasauli Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) to avoid delay. The KMSCL Managing Director, Dr S Chitra, who claimed the checks were bypassed not to cause delay during Covid-19, was, however, silent on the lapses of her organisation.

The Human Rights Commission sought a report following the ‘Malayala Manorama’ report that the anti-rabies vaccine was brought to the state without conducting a quality inspection at the Kasauli CDL. The KMSCL MD submitted the report at the Commission's sitting on Wednesday. The Corporation representatives also explained the circumstances leading to an increase in rabies cases in recent times.

The Corporation MD’s report rejected the Government’s contention that quality checks were conducted.

The MD made it clear that the CDL Certificate was a special condition set by the KMSCL as part of its security preparedness. The Equine Anti-Rabies Vaccine by Vins Bio Products hasn’t so far failed the quality tests. Kerala, meanwhile, faced an emergency situation.

The Kasauli CDL is the only centre that undertakes the quality check of vaccines in India. Due to Covid-19, the reports from the laboratory used to get delayed. The report prepared by the Quality Control Manager of KMSCL and signed by the MD says: “With the use of vaccine increasing amid its shortage and a delay in getting the quality check report, the Corporation proceeded without securing the CDL report.”

Report will be examined

"We are examining in detail the report submitted by the KMSCL.

The Corporation explains the circumstances of bringing the vaccine without obtaining the CDL quality check report. The Corporation authorities explained in person the circumstances leading to the death of the people" – K Byjunath (Commission Judicial Member).