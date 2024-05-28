Food poisoning after eating 'Kuzhimandhi': Woman under treatment dies in Thrissur

Thrissur: A 56-year-old woman who was hospitalised with symptoms of food poisoning breathed her last on Tuesday morning at Government Medical College Hospital here. The deceased is Perinjanam Kuttilakkadavu native Nusaiba. According to reports, she suffered food poisoning after consuming 'Kuzhimandhi' purchased from Zain hotel, a 24x7 eatery at Perinjanam on Saturday night.

Around 187 people including Nusaiba's family members are currently hospitalised with symptoms of food poisoning, reported Manorama News. These people reportedly complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming 'Kuzhimandhi' from the same hotel. Though some of these patients are discharged from hospital, several are still undergoing treatment.

Though Nusaiba's family members complained of health issues after consuming Kuzhimandhi on Saturday night, she was perfectly fine. But, the woman was rushed to the nearby community health centre after she suffered fever, vomiting and diarrhoea on Sunday night. Later, she was shifted to Irinjalakuda Government Taluk Hospital for better medical care. But as her health condition deteriorated, doctors there referred her to Government Medical College Hospital. She breathed her last around 3 am on Monday.

Food and health officials inspected the hotel and ordered to close it. Though use of raw egg in mayonnaise is suspected as the cause of food poisoning, the officials didn't recover any sample of it. The officials are yet to confirm Nusaiba's death as a case of food poisoning.

Kaippamangalam MLA Tyson told Manorama News that those who consumed chicken as well as mayonnaise from the hotel also fell ill. A detailed scientific examination of the food samples should be conducted to ascertain the source of the infection. But so far, the health and food safety department could not collect the samples.

Vineetha Mohandas, Perinjanam panchayat president claimed that health and panchayat officials had closed the same hotel six months ago after receiving complaints regarding food poisoning.

Kapipamangalam police will register a case for unnatural death amid the debates on food poisoning. Nusaiba's body will be taken for post-mortem and her internal organs will be sent for scientific examination, reported Manorama News.