Nayudu Trophy: Kerala pacers shoot out UP for 208

Bengaluru: Pacers helped Kerala bowl out Uttar Pradesh for 208 on the opening day of their C K Nayudu Trophy Under-25 match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

After opting to bowl, the trio of Fanoos F (3/38), Akhil Scaria (3/64) and Vishweshar A Suresh (2/47) did most of the damage.

Barring opener Aanjaneya Suryavanshi and Prince Yadav, the rest of the UP battters failed to get going. Aanjaneya's 114-ball 72 contained nine hits to the fence, while Yadav made 61 off 133 balls, including 10 fours.

Kerala were 11/0 at stumps.

UP are leading Elite Group F with 13 points from two matches, while Kerala are in second spot with 10 points from two games.

Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 208 in 84 overs (Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 72, Prince Yadav 61; Fanoos F 3/38, Akhil Scaria 3/64, Vishweshar A Suresh 2/47) vs Kerala 11/0 in 3 overs.