Nayudu Trophy: Uttar Pradesh in firm control against Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 07, 2022 05:14 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh (UP) took total control of their C K Nayudu Trophy Under-25 match against Kerla at the M Chinnaswami Stadium here on Thursday. UP ended the penultimate day on 433/9, an overal lead of 498.

Aanjaneya Suryavashi top-scored with a fine 135 for UP who resumed on 135/0 on the third day. His opening partner Siddharth Yadav made 99. The two added 225.

Suryavanshi hit 14 fours and two sixes in his 172-ball knock. Yadav's 163-ball innings featured eight fours and three sixes.

Captain Sameer Choudhary smashed 76 off 113 balls, with the help of 10 fours, while wicketkeeper-batter Pranjal Saini remained unbeaten on 59 as UP's lead swelled. 

Medium-pacer Fanoos F was the pick of the Kerala bowlers, with figures of 4/107.

Uttar Pradesh lead with 13 points from two matches in Elite Group F, while Kerala are in second spot with 10 points from two games. 

Brief scores: UP 208 & 433/9 in 119 overs (Aanjaneya Suryavashi 135,  Siddharth Yadav 99, Sameer Choudhary 76,  Pranjal Saini 59 batting; Fanoss F 4/107) vs Kerala 143.

