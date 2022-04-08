Nayudu Trophy: UP outplay Kerala, through to quarterfinals

Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh booked their place in the quarterfinals of the C K Nayudu Trophy Under-25 tournament with a thumping 164-run win over Kerala here on Friday.



Kerala, chasing a mammoth 512, were bowled out for 347 on the fourth and final day. UP, who pocketed six points for the win, ended with 19 points from three matches as opposed to Kerala who finished second on 10.

Opener Anand Krishnan (98), Ashwin Anand (75), Salman Nizar (62) and captain Vathsal Sharma (55) were among the runs as Kerala made spirited reply in their second innings. But they lost wickets in a heap after being comfortably placed at 305/4.

Kunal Yadav claimed 5/72 for the winners.

Brief scores: UP 208 & 446 in 122.5 overs (Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 125, Sameer Choudhary 76, Pranjal Saini 70; Fanoos F 5/109) bt Kerala 143 and 347 in 68 overs (Anand Krishnan 98, Ashwin Anand 75, Salman Nizar 62, Vathsal Sharma 55; Kunal Yadav 5/72).

Points: UP 6; Kerala 0