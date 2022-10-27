Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

T20 World Cup: Rossouw stars as SA thump Bangladesh

PTI
Published: October 27, 2022 11:00 AM IST Updated: October 27, 2022 12:25 PM IST
Riley Rossouw
Riley Rossouw celebrates his century. Photo: AFP/David Gray
Topic | Cricket

Sydney: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.
Batting first, South Africa posted an imposing 205/5, riding on Rilee Rossouw's whirlwind 56-ball 109 and Quinton de Kock's 38-ball 63.
The Proteas then returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 101 in 16.3 overs.
Litton Das (34) was the top-scorer for Bangladesh.
Anrich Nortje (4/10) was most successful bowler for South Africa, while Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20) claimed three wickets.
For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan (2/33), Taskin Ahmed (1/46) and Afif Hossain (1/11) were among wickets.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.