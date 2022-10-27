T20 World Cup: Rossouw stars as SA thump Bangladesh

Sydney: South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in their T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Batting first, South Africa posted an imposing 205/5, riding on Rilee Rossouw's whirlwind 56-ball 109 and Quinton de Kock's 38-ball 63.

The Proteas then returned to bowl out Bangladesh for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Litton Das (34) was the top-scorer for Bangladesh.

Anrich Nortje (4/10) was most successful bowler for South Africa, while Tabraiz Shamsi (3/20) claimed three wickets.

For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan (2/33), Taskin Ahmed (1/46) and Afif Hossain (1/11) were among wickets.