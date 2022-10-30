No-ball call adds to drama as Bangladesh win a thriller

Bangladesh prevailed over Zimbabwe in an extraordinary finish to the Group 2 Super 12 game at the T20 World Cup in Brisbane on Sunday.



Zimbabwe needed 16 runs off the final over bowled by off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain.

Zimbabwe scored 11 runs off the first five deliveries and Blessing Muzarabani was stumped off the sixth, triggering wide celebrations in the Bangladesh camp.

The stumps were pulled and the players left the arena, but the TV umpire ruled the last delivery a no-ball as wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps.

The players returned with Zimbabwe requiring five to win off the free hit. However, Mosaddek held his nerve and bowled a dot delivery as the Tigers won by three runs.