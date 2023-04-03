Chahal first Indian to claim 300 T20 wickets

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the first Indian bowler to reach the milestone of 300 T20 wickets on Sunday.

The leg-spinner achieved the feat by clean bowling Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook during their opening match of IPL 2023.

Chahal starred with 4/17 as Royals won by 72 runs. Sunrisers could manage only 131/8 in their chase.

Chahal entered the 300-wicket club from 265 matches.

He has claimed 303 wickets at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 7.58. Out of these, 121 wickets have come for India from 72 T20Is at an average of 27.13 and an economy rate of 5.26.

The Haryana bowler has a best of 6/25 in the shortest format of the game.

The 32-year-old has also played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Indian bowlers with most T20 wickets

1. Yuzvendra Chahal 303

2. R Ashwin 288

3. Piyush Chawla 276

4. Amit Mishra 272

5. Jasprit Bumrah 256

Bowlers with most T20 wickets

1. Dwayne Bravo 615

2. Rashid Khan 530

3. Sunil Narine 479

4. Imran Tahir 469

5. Shakib Al Hasan 451