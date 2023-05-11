Chahal becomes top wicket-taker in IPL

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday became the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, going past Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, here.

Chahal achieved the feat in his very first over of the match, with the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana, who was caught at deep backward square leg.

The leg-spinner had earlier bagged a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Rajasthan's last game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, to equal Bravo's record.

Chahal, who ended up with 4/25, now has 187 wickets in 143 matches, overtaking Bravo's tally of 183 wickets. The 32-year old had won the Purple Cap in the 2022 IPL season, picking 27 wickets in 17 innings as Rajasthan finished as runners-up.

Mumbai Indians' leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, Lucknow Super Giants' veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra and Rajasthan's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin occupy the third, fourth and fifth places with 174, 172 and 171 wickets respectively to complete the top five wicket-takers in IPL.