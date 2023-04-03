Chahal flexes biceps sporting lungi

Yuzvendra Chahal is making his presence felt in IPL 2023. The leggie became the first Indian bowler to pick up 300 T20 wickets in Rajasthan Royals' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.



The Haryana bowler claimed 4/17 as the Sanju Samson-led Royals won their opener by a thumping 72-run margin.

There can never be a dull moment when Chahal is around. Royals on Monday posted a photo of him sporting a black lungi and flexing his biceps.

"Mundu courtesy: @IamSanjuSamson,'' tweeted Royals.

Royals next meet Punjab Kings in Guwahati on Wednesday.