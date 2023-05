IPL: Gujarat Titans restrict Rajasthan Royals to 118

Jaipur: Gujarat Titans' Afghan spin duo Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad restricted Rajasthan Royals to 118 in the IPL here on Friday.

Khan bagged 3/14 while Ahmad picked two wickets.

For the hosts, skipper Sanju Samson top scored with 30 runs while no other player managed more than 15 runs.

Earlier, Sanju won the toss and opted to bat.

Adam Zampa has replaced Jason Holder in the Royals' XI while star batter Shubman Gill had been named as a substitute in the Titans' XI.

Teams

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Subs: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Subs: Murugan Ashwin, Joe Root, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif