Sajana, Asha get warm welcome on return home from maiden international series

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 10, 2024 11:51 PM IST
S Sajana (left) and Asha Sobhana pose for a selfie with young cricketers in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Photo: KCA
Topic | Cricket

Kerala cricketers S Sajana and Asha Sobhana were given a warm welcome on returning home from their maiden international tour on Friday.

The Malayali duo was part of the Indian women's team that crushed Bangladesh 5-0 in a T20I series. Sajana and Asha were received at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport by representatives of the Kerala Cricket Association and a group of young players.

Asha Sobhana and S Sajana pose with young cricketers at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Friday. Photo: KCA

Wayanad all-rounder Sajana played in all five matches but did not find much opportunity with the bat, playing lower down the order. She scored a run-a-ball 11 in the first match.

Thiruvananthapuram-native Asha had a more impressive outing. The leg spinner played the last two games and bagged four wickets in total.

