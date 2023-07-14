Malayalam
Minnu Mani included in India's Asian Games squad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2023 11:31 PM IST
Minnu Mani
Minnu Mani gets her cap from Smriti Mandhana. Photo: Twitter@BCCI
Topic | Cricket

Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani has been included in India's Asian Games squad.

The 24-year-old from Wayanad had only just arrived home after a memorable debut series in Bangladesh when the BCCI announced the squad.

Minnu is part of the 15-member squad that will be captained by Harmanpreet Kaur.

Minnu played in all three of India's T20I matches in Mirpur, bagging five wickets. India won the series 2-1.

Cricket is making a comeback in the Asian Games this year in Hangzhou after not being part of the previous edition in Jakarta.

The Asian Games will be held btween September 19 and October 8. The women's cricket competition (T20) will be held between September 19 and 28.

India's squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

