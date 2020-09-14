{{head.currentUpdate}}

Wishing you all success: Anil Kapoor shares poster of Manju Warrier's 'Vellarikka Pattanam'

Looks like Mollywood is being closely watched by one and all. We recently reported how Extraction director shared the teaser of Tovino Thomas' upcoming flick Minnal Murali, which was also later shared by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.

Now, yet another upcoming Malayalam movie has grabbed the attention of a Bollywood actor.

Actor Anil Kapoor has sent best wishes for Manju Warrier’s upcoming Malayalam movie ‘Velarikka Pattanam’.

Taking to his Twitter page, he shared the poster of the flick and Manju Warrier seemed to be overwhelmed with the tweet. “Thank you very much sir!” she replied.

Directed by Mahesh Vettiyaar, Velarikka Pattanam will see Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir essaying the lead characters. The poster featuring the lead stars promises to be a fun-filled entertainer.

While Sarath Krishna and Mahesh Vettiyar have jointly scripted Jayesh Nair will be cranking the lens. Appu Bhattathiri and Arju Benn are editing the movie and Sachin Shankar Mannath will be handling the music department. 

