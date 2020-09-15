Manju Warrier's Kayattam selected for Busan Film Festival

Manju Warrier's Kayattam, also titled Ahr, has been selected for the prestigious 25th Busan Film Festival. The Malayalam film directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is among the seven Indian films at a toned-down festival this year, to be held from October 21 to 30.

The film is produced by Shaji Mathew, Aruna Mathew and Manju Warrier and features Vedh Vibes and Gaurav Ravindran. The cinematography of Kayattam is by Chandu Selvaraj and music is by Rateesh Eettillam.

Meanwhile, the Ananth Narayan Mahadevan directorial, Bittersweet, has been nominated for the Jiseok Award at the Busan International Film Festival this year.

Chaitanya Tamhane's Venice award-winner 'The Disciple', Shyam Madiraju's 'Harami' starring Emraan Hashmi, Suman Mukhopadhyay's Bengali film 'Captive' featuring Tanmay Dhanania, Ivan Ayr's 'Meel Patthar' and Prithvi Konanur's Kannada-language 'Pinki Elli?' are the other Indian films at the prestigious Korean film festival in 2020.

The Kim Jiseok Award is conferred to remember late Kim Ji-seok, who passed away this year after devoting his life to discovering young Asian directors and supporting the growth of Asian cinema. A grand prize of US$ 10,000 is awarded to two films.