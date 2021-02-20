Will there be a 'Drishyam 3'? Antony Perumbavur spills the beans

Drishyam 2, the much anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam, has finally made it to the OTT platform. The movie is generating positive reviews from the audience and the critics alike. The well etched screenplay and Mohanlal's flawless performance are being hailed as the real heroes of the movie.

Though the makers were worried that the movie was having an OTT release, Drishyam 2 is already garnering amazing responses. Meanwhile, producer Antony Perumbavur cannot hide his excitement that their effort and hard work have finally paid off. He opens up to Manorama New about the movie and his future plans as a producer.

The movie has been receiving great reviews. What do you feel?

The release of Drishyam had been quite path-breaking in Malayalam cinema. After that, many movies have had incredibly successful outings. So, you need to be cautious and attentive while making the sequel of such a major movie. It is quite rare that a sequel of a movie repeats the same success. Jeethu had prepared the screenplay by investing lots of time and care. We then decided to do it now as we were determined to overcome the pandemic induced crisis. Now, everyone around the world can enjoy the movie at the same time. I am really happy about that. I have spoken to Jeethu and Lal sir. They too are excited about the amazing responses.

Would there be a Drishyam 3?

I can say that Drishyam 3 is in Jeethu's mind. I understood from his conversations that he is contemplating it. I really hope that it happens. In fact, Lal sir and Jeethu have been speaking about it. All of us wish for Drishyam 3.

Drishyam 2 will be remade in many other languages too. I am disappointed that the movie didn't have a theatre release. I am someone who wishes for the theatre experience. But, these are unprecedented times. So, I have gone for an OTT release for my survival.

What are your forthcoming projects?

Barroz, directed by Mohanlal, would begin soon. He has dedicated his attention to this movie now. Meanwhile, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is getting ready for release. Barroz, Empuran and the movie made for AMMA are the future projects from the banner of Ashirvaad Cinemas.