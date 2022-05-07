Actor Manju Warrier to soon join sets of Ajith-starrer 'AK61'

Actor Manju Warrier, who is busy with several projects in Malayalam, will soon be seen in her second Tamil movie 'AK61'. The movie is headlined by actor Ajith Kumar and has been helmed by 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru' director H Vinoth.

Manju's previous Tamil outing was 'Asurun' in which she was paired opposite actor Dhanush. The movie was a superhit and Manju was praised for her brilliant performance as the wife of Sivasaami, a farmer.

'AK61' has already gone on the floors in March and shooting is progressing. Manju, who is waiting the release of Malayalam sci-fi comedy 'Jack n Jill', is expected to join the sets of the Tamil film soon. The heist thriller is being shot in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Meanwhile, fans of actor Ajith, also known as Thala, are eagerly awaiting to see their favourite actor in the movie. Ajith's completely white haired and white bearded look for the film has already gone viral.