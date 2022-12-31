Thunivu trailer: Ajith is the 'Thala' of this high-octane bank heist

Ajith Kumar has given his fans a firework of a trailer with Thunivu, setting expectations sky-high for the action thriller.

A Pongal 2023 release, Thunivu will go head-to-head with Vijay's 'Varisu'. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, this is Ajith's third collaboration with the duo, the previous two being 'Valimai' in 2022 and 'Nerkonda Paarvai' in 2019.

As speculated, Thunivu is about a bank robbery in all its glory and violence with the ever-handsome Ajith at the helm of it all. Guns, action, car chases, water jets, bombs, brains, beauty. You name it, Thunivu has it.

Fans of the veteran actor were quick to relate his character, from whatever was revealed in the trailer, to his most-celebrated role of Inspector Vinayak Mahadevan, the anti-hero in Venkat Prabhu's blockbuster 'Mankatha'.

Ajith dons an 'all-salt' look but with panache.

Thirty seconds into the trailer, he lays out the first rule the hostages need to follow: "Don't be a hero! I am here for it."

If that isn't enough to get his fans to lose their minds, the actor shaking a leg while wielding a gun will blow the roof off movie halls.

Manju Warrier - The Action Star

Her acting prowess has been proven beyond doubt on multiple occasions. However, Manju Warrier - the action star is a sight to behold in the trailer.

She is handy with a gun and oozes with swag while cruising through the sea on a water jet. The role definitely seems like a challenge Manju set herself to shatter the glass ceiling. Well, if the trailer is anything to go by, consider the ceiling destroyed!

Manju Warrier in Thunivu.

Besides Ajith and Manju, the movie stars Samuthrakani, John Kokken, Veera and Bucks, among others.

Thunivu is also cinematographer Nirav Shah's third project with Ajith. The music numbers composed by Ghibran have already become chartbusters.

Though Valimai was panned by the audience and critics alike, the director appears to be way more confident with Thunivu. He assures the audience that the movie will be an experience that won't disappoint.

Going from the trailer, it seems like this Pongal is going to be 'paisa vasool'.