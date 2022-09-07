Malayalam
Fans throng Mammootty’s house at midnight to wish him on his 71st birthday

Our Correspondent
Published: September 07, 2022 11:55 AM IST Updated: September 07, 2022 12:16 PM IST
Mammootty
Mammootty turned 71 on September 7. Video stills | YouTube | Movie Man
Megastar Mammootty's birthday falls on September 7. The actor turned 71 this year, though he manages to still look young and energetic. Like always, this year too, fans went all out to celebrate Mammootty’s birthday. By midnight, fans flocked outside his home in Kochi to wish the veteran actor. They burst crackers and distributed cakes.

Mammootty didn’t disappoint his fans. He spent hours standing and celebrating his birthday with them in front of his house. After midnight, he came to the balcony and waved to the crowd, both young and old.

It was only after the intervention of the cops that the crowd dispersed from the scene.

Mammootty is currently acting in B Unnikrishnan’s 'Christopher', scripted by Udayakrishna. He plays a cop in the movie. He was recently seen in K Madhu's 'CBI 5' and Amal Neerad's 'Bheeshma Parvam'.

The actor's looks and action sequences in the Amal Neerad film garnered positive responses from the audience.

His immediate releases include Lijo Jose Pellisery’s ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’ and Nizam Basheer’s ‘Rorschach.’

