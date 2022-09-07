'Ponniyin Selvan' trailer out: Film promises to be a brilliant spectacle

The trailer of Mani Ratnam’s dream project and magnum opus venture, 'Ponniyin Selvan' has just dropped. Many are impressed by the trailer stating that it gives a glimpse of the hardwork put into making of the film, which will hit theatres on September 30.

Meanwhile, the trailer launch event also grabbed headlines after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, touched actor Rajnikanth's feet. In another video, we can see her running to Mani Ratnam and greeting him with a long hug.

The film boasts of a superb ensemble cast featuring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and Aishwarya Lakshmy with magnificent sets and spectacular action sequences.

Jayam Ravi plays the titular character in ‘Ponniyan Selvan’. He plays Arulmozhi Varman also called Raja Raja Chozhan, who is the younger brother of Aditya Karikalan. Vikram plays Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi is Vanthiya Thevan, Aishwarya Rai plays Princess Nandini and Queen Kundaivi is played by Trisha. Their first look posters were released recently.

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The 2400-worded novel narrates the story of Chola King Arulmozhi Varman.

When Tamil literature’s greatest epic novel is adapted on screen, it is only natural that Mani Ratnam roped in a superb ensemble cast that includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Lal, Parthipan, Riyaz Khan, Mohan Raman, Amala Paul, Keerthi Suresh, Rashi Khanna, Sathyaraj, Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Rahman, Kishore, Prakash Raj, Vikram Prabhu, Jayachitra etc.

A R Rahman has composed music and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. Elango Kumaravel who previously wrote Rajiv Menon’s ‘Sarvam Thalamayam’ has done the scripting. The film is produced by Mani Ratnam and Laika Productions.

In 1958, MGR tried to make a film based on Ponniyin Selvan. But the project was shelved. Mani Ratnam started work on this project in 2012. But it kept getting delayed due to financial issues. 'Ponniyin Selvan' will be released on September 30th.

Ponniyin Selvan is an epic novel in 5-part series. Mani Ratnam has contained it in a two-part film. In 2015, a 32-hour-long animation series based on Ponniyin Selvan was released. An animation studio called Revinda Movie Toons in Chennai produced the film in eight years.

In 2005, a film titled 'Ponniyin Selvan' directed by Radhamohan was released. But the film, starring Revathi, Prakash Raj and Gopika, had nothing to do with the historical novel 'Ponniyin Selvan'.