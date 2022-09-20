'Ponniyin Selvan' team to kickstart promotions across India. First stop is Kerala

Mani Ratnman's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan', featuring an ensemble cast, is all set to hit theatres on September 30. There has been a lot of hype around the film as it is considered to be one of the biggest and most expensive projects in Indian cinema. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan, the film will revolve around the Chola dynasty.

With hardly ten days left for the film's release, we now hear that the team, is all set to begin their journey across India for the promotion of the film. Lyca Productions, which is producing the mega-project movie along with Madras Talkies, has informed that the first stop will be Kerala.

After 3 days of Press & Media Interaction 🎙️ at Chennai 🤗 THE CHOLAS are off for a Journey around INDIA 🇮🇳



Day 1️⃣ THE CHOLAS ARE COMING to TRIVANDRUM 📍#PS1 🗡️ #PonniyinSelvan 🗡️ #ManiRatnam @arrahman @MadrasTalkies_ @LycaProductions @tipsofficial pic.twitter.com/b48nZSB0qW — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) September 20, 2022

“After three days of press & media interaction at Chennai. The Cholas are off for a journey around India. Day 1- The cholas are coming to Trivandrum,” they wrote.

Actors Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwariya Lakshmi and Trisha are expected to be participating in the all-India tour, though it is yet to be finalised whether Mani Ratnam will be participating in the press meets as he will be in Chennai as part of the post-production work. The film promotion in the historical city of Thanjavur was cancelled due to some unavoidable reasons. 'Ponniyin Selvan' will release in five languages. The movie has been created in two parts.