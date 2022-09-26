Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Did you know all characters in 'Ponniyin Selvan' wore real gold jewellery?

IANS
Published: September 26, 2022 02:40 PM IST
Mani Ratnam says he paid special importance to the costumes to add credibility to the movie. Photos: Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: The upcoming Mani Ratnam film 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' spells royalty as it uses actual gold jewellery for its characters and was designed keeping in mind the small details of the Chola period.

The film, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name, tells the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Talking about the jewellery design of the film, the director of the film, Mani Ratnam said in a conversation with IANS: "We gave special emphasis to the costume to make them believable and lend the period-specific authenticity and still evoke that sense of royalty. We were very lucky to have Kishandas (the jewellery designer) on board with us and we worked with actual gold jewellery."

RELATED ARTICLES

He added: "The artisans worked around the small details of the Chola period and made the ornaments specific to the characters."

Gold, though, tends to behave differently on camera given its radiance. So was there a lot of back and forth on the design? The director revealed: "It was not very difficult once we figured out the texture. It was more about the design that we focussed on as to what will be right for a particular character."

'Ponniyin Selvan: I', which features an ensemble star cast of Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban, is arriving in cinemas on September 30.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.