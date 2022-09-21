Vikram plays chenda, Karthi sings at 'Ponniyin Selvan' promotional event in Kerala

The 'Ponniyin Selvan' team who were in Trivandrum as part of their promotional tour across India, delighted fans by showing off some of their skills on stage.

Taking the lead was actor Vikram, who amused his fans by playing the chenda along with the artists who were on the stage. The actor continued to play for some time evoking a lot of cheers from the audience. Soon after, 'Archana 31 Not Out' actress Aishwariya Lekshmi who also plays a prominent role in 'Ponniyin Selvan' also started playing to the beats.

Meanwhile, actor Karthi who has a strong fan base in Kerala sang 'En Kadhal Solla Neram Illai' from his film 'Paiyaa'. He also spoke a few words in Malayalam.

Trisha and Jayam Ravi, who also are part of the film, also expressed their happiness on being able to visit Kerala.

Mani Ratnman's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan', featuring an ensemble cast, is all set to hit theatres on September 30. There has been a lot of hype around the film as it is considered to be one of the biggest and most expensive projects in Indian cinema. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan, the film will revolve around the Chola dynasty.