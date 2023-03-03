It's the weekend again and the perfect time for you to sit down and enjoy a couple of new releases on your favourite streaming platforms. From 'Iratta' to 'The Legend', we have you covered.

'Alone'

'Alone' is Mohanlal's recent film with veteran director Shaji Kailas who had returned to filmmaking with 'Kaduva' and 'Kaapa' last year. The film revolves around a man named Kalidasan who starts living in an apartment in Kochi. Soon, several untoward incidents like the writings on the mirror and strange noises in the flat, convince him that something tragic had happened to the previous residents. Mohanlal is the sole character in the movie, though others make their presence know, through phone conversations with Kalidasan. The movie hit theatres on January 26.

Alone is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar

'Iratta'

'Iratta' directed by debutant Rohit M G Krishnan is mystery thriller that revolves around the death of a policeman. The film features actor Joju George in double roles. One day, a policeman on duty is found dead inside a police station. Since he was not in good terms with some of the policemen at the station, an inquiry is launched to find out who is the culprit. Soon, the top cops inquiring the case suspect the murder was committed by his twin brother, who is also working in the same police station. The film hit theatres on February 3.

'Iratta' is now streaming on Netflix

'The Legend'

The film hit theatres in the middle of 2022 and stars Saravanan Arul in the lead role. Though many in Kerala may not have heard of him, the entrepreneur-turned-actor has a huge chain of businesses he operates in Tamil Nadu. He marked his entry into films with the movie 'The Legend'. It revolves around a foreign-educated researcher who decides to find a cure for diabetes after the death of his dear friend. However, this infuriates the pharma mafia.

'The Legend' is streaming on Disney+Hotstar on March 3

'Sayen'

This Chilean film follows the story of a grief-stricken girl who seeks revenge for the death of her grandmother from an evil capitalist corporation threatening her ancestral land. Using her training and knowledge of nature, she is able to turn the tables on them, learning of a conspiracy from a corporation that threatens her people's ancestral lands.

Sayen is streaming on Prime Video

Fall

The thriller revolves around Becky and Hunter who are best friends. They climb a mountain with the former's husband Dan who loses his footing and falls to death. After almost a year, Becky is still sad and drinking alcohol. James, her father who earlier advised that Dan might not be the ideal man for her, led her to cut herself off from him. Right before Dan's passing anniversary, Hunter extended an invitation to her to climb the decommissioned 2000-foot B67 TV tower in the desert, so she might disperse Dan's ashes. Though she initially declines, she later changes her mind.

Fall is streaming on Prime Video