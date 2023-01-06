It's confirmed. Mohanlal-starrer 'Alone' will hit theatres on this date

'Alone', which marks the comeback of Shaji Kailas and Mohanlal combo, after a gap of 12 years, is all set to hit theatres on January 26. The release date was announced by Mohanlal on his Facebook page. The film recently received a clean 'U' certificate.

Though the makers had initially planned to stream the film directly on OTT, it was later decided to release the film in theatres. There are also reports that the makers have extended the duration of the film by half an hour for theatres. A song has also been included in 'Alone'.

The film is unique as it features Mohanlal in a solo role. There are no other actors in the film. However, actors Siddique and Prithviraj have lent their voices for the film, which revolves around an official who gets trapped in Kerala during the pandemic on his way to Coimbatore.

Mohanlal's fans are excited to see the veteran actor in a solo role. “Hopefully, we will get to see Mohanlal in his old avatar. It's sad to see the actor essaying bad roles in his career now,” one user wrote.

The film was shot during the Covid pandemic after Mohanlal expressed his desire to create a small film for OTT. Though 'Monster' was also slated to be an OTT release, it later got released in theatres.