Amitabh Bachchan injured during shoot of Telugu film

Actor Amitabh Bachchan who was shooting for Project K, an upcoming science fiction movie, got injured on the sets of the film, which was being shot in Hyderabad. The actor has reportedly suffered a broken rib cartilage and a muscle tear. The actor, in a blog post, himself revealed that the incident took place during an action sequence.

Following the accident, he was rushed to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and later flown to Mumbai after undergoing primary treatment, including a CT scan.

In the post, the actor, also mentioned that the shoot of the film has been suspended for some time. He added that 'movement and breathing has become painful' and that he is under medication for the pain. He has been advised rest for some time.

'Project K' is the tentative title of the film featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is directed and written by Nag Ashwin Reddy, who had helmed the superhit film 'Mahanati' that won several accolades at the 66th National Film Awards 2019.

'Project K' is being shot in both Hindi and Telugu, and marks Deepika Padukone's debut in Telugu cinema.