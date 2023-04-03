Gigi Hadid's trip to Mumbai highlights India's rich culture and heritage

Mumbai: Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is currently in India for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), visited Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and also explored the iconic Gateway of India. She expressed her gratitude towards the Ambani family by sharing a thank you note and posting pictures on her Instagram account. One of the pictures shows Gigi taking pictures of the railway station with her team members, which has since gone viral on social media.

In her Instagram post, Gigi wrote: "Warmest thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @nmacc.india! It was an honour to be there to witness your family's vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Centre to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India."

She also shared a series of photographs from the inauguration and her visit to the Gateway of India, where she posed with her team and enjoyed a refreshing drink of coconut water. Gigi expressed her admiration for the NMACC, writing, "After seeing the opening nights of 'The Great Indian Musical' and 'India in Fashion' exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions - from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions - I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."

(With inputs from IANS)