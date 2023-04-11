Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actor Bala shares first picture with wife Elizabeth post surgery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2023 11:07 AM IST
Bala and his wife had posted a cake-cutting video from the hospital on the couple's second wedding anniversary, prior to the surgery. Photo: Facebook
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Bala who underwent a liver transplant surgery at a private hospital in Ernakulam shared a picture with his wife Elizabeth for the first time, post-surgery. The picture has already gone viral with many wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

Bala who was last seen in the Mollywood film 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham' was admitted to a hospital in Kochi last month in critical condition due to liver-related ailments. Since his health condition had deteriorated, he was asked to undergo a liver transplant surgery.

Bala and his wife had posted a cake-cutting video from the hospital on the couple's second wedding anniversary, prior to the surgery. Bala had also revealed that the surgery would be risky and had sought everyone's prayers for his health.

RELATED ARTICLES

The actor who has appeared in several Mollywood films, had recently hit headlines after he alleged that Unni Mukundan, who produced the film 'Shefeekkinte Santhosham' had not given him remuneration for the film.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.