Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

This Dulquer Salmaan movie has a scene eerily similar to the deadly smartphone explosion in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 28, 2023 05:23 PM IST
In the movie, Dulquer plays a con artist, named Siddharth. Video stills | YouTube
Topic | Entertainment News

The death of an eight-year-old girl in Thrissur after a mobile phone exploded in her hand has sent shock waves across Kerala. It has also fuelled discussions on risk posed by low-quality phones.

The incident, though rare, is not completely unheard of in India. Last year, an eight-month-old girl lost her life while a mobile phone kept near her burst when she was sleeping in Uttar Pradesh. These incidents are eerily similar to a scene in Dulquer Salmaan’s Tamil film ‘Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal’ that was released in the year 2020.

In the movie, Dulquer plays a con artist, named Siddharth, who along with his friend Kaliswaran Moorthy, played by actor Rakshan, make a living stealing original parts of electronic products and reselling the gadgets after replacing them with old and duplicate parts.

RELATED ARTICLES

Though they manage to hoodwink the public, they soon come under the scanner after a laptop used by the daughter of District Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pratap Chakravarthy bursts into flames. The child has a narrow escape but this prompts an investigation and the story progresses from there.

Though the movie does not delve deeply into the subject of deadly gadget explosions, it does put across the idea that people need to be weary of what one purchases.

Meanwhile, preliminary reports on the tragedy of the Trichur girl suggest that the mobile phone burst in her hand because the battery got over-heated.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.