Hits in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi. Here's why Dulquer is truly a pan-Indian star

Mollywood heart throb Dulquer Salman is rightfully earning the title of a pan Indian star with back-to-back blockbusters in Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. He began his dream run in the box office with ‘Kurup’ that gave back life to the theatres that had just reopened after the pandemic. His Telugu romantic drama ‘Sita Ramam’ has been running in packed cinema theatres. Meanwhile, the actor will be returning to Bollywood with ‘Chup’. Tamil movie ‘Hey Sinamika’ and ‘Salute’ that was released on an OTT platform were the only movies that didn’t do well.

Even though Dulquer’s ‘Hey Sinamika’ wasn’t a big success, you could say that there is no other actor who has been consistently delivering hits in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema industries. Instead of just limiting himself to Malayalam, Dulquer has been delivering spectacular performances in other languages too. His excellent choices of movies and characters is one of the reasons why the actor has been able to make a mark as a pan Indian actor. In other languages, Dulquer doesn’t shy away from experimenting with roles and plots.

Kurup against Covid 19

‘Kurup’ was one of the first films to have a theatrical release when the theatres reopened after the Covid 19 crisis. The movie had released in around 1500 screens around the world. In Kerala, the movie was released in 505 theatres. During those days, audience were allowed only in fifty percent seats. Despite this, ‘Kurup’ became a splendid box office success. Meanwhile, the satellite rights of ‘Kurup’ in four languages were sold for record amount. It was the Zee Company that secured the rights of ‘Kurup’. As per the reports, the Zee Company had paid a huge amount for the streaming rights of Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada versions of the movie. The film was jointly bankrolled by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and MStar Entertainments.

‘Kurup’ that was made on a mega budget of Rs 35 crore raked in Rs 112 crore from all over the world. This includes collection from the theatres, OTT streaming, dubbing and satellite rights. ‘Kurup’, thus became one of the biggest hits in the career of Dulquer Salman.

Pan Indian Seetha Ramam

‘Sita Ramam’ is a Telugu Romantic drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, starring Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Takur and Rashmika Mandana in the lead roles. The period drama was released on 5 August. The movie that was first released in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil was later released in Hindi too. The audience loved the movie that boasts of amazing performances by the cast. The movie that was made on a budget of Rs 30 crore had entered the 100 crore club too. Dulquer himself had announced this exciting news on his social media page. Interestingly, ‘Seetha Ramam’ had collected Rs 65 crore within the first fifteen days itself.

Third outing in Bollywood

‘Chup’ is Dulquer’s third Bollywood movie. Besides Dulquer, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhnawantari play pivotal roles in the film helmed by R Balki. The audience believe that this romantic crime thriller would be another milestone in Dulquer’s incredible career. Interestingly, the film pays tribute to the legendary Indian actor Guru Dutt and his iconic movie ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’.

‘Chup’ has already been giving other Bollywood movies a run for their money in advance booking. Around 1.25 lakh tickets have already been sold before the release. ‘Chup’ has already beaten Amir Khan’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, Alia Bhat’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ in advance booking. Besides, the movie garnered positive responses after the special preview show that was arranged for the critics.