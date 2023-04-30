Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in two days, say reports

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan Part Two' is making waves across the country with many raving over the performances of the lead actors and the film's breathtaking visuals. Now, we hear the film, which theatres on April 28, is already turning out to be a blockbuster and has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days.

As per industry sources, the film has polled Rs 110 crore from various theatres across the globe, till date. The film collected over Rs 50 crore on the opening day.

#PonniyinSelvan2 crossed 100WW in just 2 days 🔥🔥

Collection wise Day 2 > Day 1💥

Another 2 days solid bookings are there all over as being tomorrow is an holiday 🫰 pic.twitter.com/SC62Z0L1F7 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 30, 2023

In Kerala alone, the film collected Rs 5.2 crore in the first two days, creating a buzz in theatres, which have been facing a lull in the past few weeks. Ponniyin Selvan Part Two is expected to cross Rs 10 crore collection in four days.

In Tamil Nadu, the film collected Rs 7.45 crore on the second day alone, while in North America it grossed $ 2.80 million.

#PonniyinSelvan2 is also doing well in Kerala, Karnataka, overseas and decent in the Telugu states! In Two days, the film crossed more than 115 crores GBOC worldwide 👍 pic.twitter.com/gEcJKvwWO8 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) April 30, 2023

The movie, which features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is a sequel to Ponniyin Selvan One, which hit theatres almost seven months ago.