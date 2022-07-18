Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan': Mani Ratnam, Vikram slapped with legal notice

Our Correspondent
Published: July 18, 2022 12:49 PM IST
According to the complainant, the Chola King Aditya Karikalan never put a tilak on his forehead. File photos
Topic | Entertainment News

A notice was sent to director Mani Ratnam and actor Vikram alleging that they have portrayed Chola kings in a bad light in the upcoming magnum opus film, ‘Ponniyin Selvam’. The complainant was a lawyer named Selvan.

It is said that the Chola King Aditya Karikalan never put a tilak on his forehead. But in the film, Vikram who plays Aditya Karikalan sports a tilak on his forehead. According to the complainant, such imageries will create wrong notions about the Chola kings. In order to make sure that they haven’t twisted history, the complainant has requested that the makers screen a special show before its release.

But neither Mani Ratnam nor Vikram has reacted to the notice. The teaser of the film was released last week.

RELATED ARTICLES

To be released in two parts, the first part of the big-budget film will hit the theaters in September. Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Lal, Kishore, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lakshmi are part of the film.  

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.