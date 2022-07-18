'Ponniyin Selvan': Mani Ratnam, Vikram slapped with legal notice

A notice was sent to director Mani Ratnam and actor Vikram alleging that they have portrayed Chola kings in a bad light in the upcoming magnum opus film, ‘Ponniyin Selvam’. The complainant was a lawyer named Selvan.

It is said that the Chola King Aditya Karikalan never put a tilak on his forehead. But in the film, Vikram who plays Aditya Karikalan sports a tilak on his forehead. According to the complainant, such imageries will create wrong notions about the Chola kings. In order to make sure that they haven’t twisted history, the complainant has requested that the makers screen a special show before its release.

But neither Mani Ratnam nor Vikram has reacted to the notice. The teaser of the film was released last week.

To be released in two parts, the first part of the big-budget film will hit the theaters in September. Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Lal, Kishore, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lakshmi are part of the film.