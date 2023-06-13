Prabhudeva welcomes baby girl at 50 with second wife

Actor-director-choreographer Prabhudeva has embraced fatherhood once again as his second wife, Himani Singh, gave birth to a baby girl in Mumbai. At the age of 50, Prabhudeva expressed his joy and fulfilment with this latest addition to his family. In a recent interview with ETimes, he confirmed the news of becoming a father at this stage of his life and shared his excitement.

'Yes, it's true. I am now a father again at the age of 50. This brings me immense happiness and a sense of completion', Prabhudeva revealed with delight.

Previously, the actor was married to Ramlath, with whom he shares three sons. Unfortunately, their eldest son tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 13 in 2008. Despite the challenges he has faced, Prabhudeva continues to cherish the joy of parenthood, welcoming this new chapter with open arms.