Actress Namitha announces birth of twin boys, shares video

IANS
Published: August 20, 2022 04:23 PM IST
Actress Namitha
Namitha shared the good news on Instagram on Krishna Janmashtami. Photos: Instagram | IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Chennai: Actress Namitha, who was immensely popular in Tamil cinema at one point in time, and her husband Veerendra Chowdary have announced that they have been blessed with twin baby boys.

Taking to Instagram, the actress put out a video to announce the good news.

She wrote: "On this auspicious occasion, we're more than delighted to share our happy news with all of you. We have been blessed with twin boys. We hope your blessings and love will always be with them."

The actress also took the opportunity to thank all her doctors and the hospital that treated her. She said: "We are really thankful to Rela Hospital - Multispeciality Hospital for their excellent healthcare and services. I'm really indebted to Dr Bhuvaneshwari and her team for guiding me through out my pregnancy journey and also for bringing my children into this world."

"Dr Eshwar and Dr Vellu Murgan are helping me in my new motherhood as well. My special mention to Dr. Naresh for being a great friend and a guide. Thank you!"

