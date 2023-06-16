Fan plants kiss on King Khan's cheek during Dubai event. Internet is divided

When it comes to popularity, Shah Rukh Khan remains the undisputed King of Indian cinema. He is easily the most loved Indian actor in the world today. That was evident during his recent visit to Dubai when a young woman kissed Khan’s cheek.

In the video of the incident, Khan, who was attending a private event, is seen walking on the stage with his bodyguards when a young woman unexpectedly walks to him and plants a kiss on his cheek.

Meanwhile, reactions are divided over this viral video. While some fans were amused and thought it was a beautiful moment, a few felt the lady had immense courage to do what she did. But some found it unacceptable. One person even commented that the woman should be put in jail for her act.

After a string of flops, Shah Rukh Khan made a fantastic comeback earlier this year with ‘Pathaan’ directed by Siddharth Anand, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham. He is currently working in Atlee's ‘Jawan’ and, Rajkumar Hirani's ‘Dunki’.

‘Jawan’, which also features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi, will release on September 7. The actor will be sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu for the first time in ‘Dunki.’