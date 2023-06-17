Major studios are closing their doors to artists involved in assault cases

The actors we admire on screen may not be as good and composed as we believe in their real life. Sometimes, personal problems or behavioural issues at work can lead them to lose their beloved characters. While some claims may be unproven, certain production companies are unwilling to rehire these performers for the same roles.

One actor who comes to mind is Johnny Depp, who was fired from one of his biggest roles due to abuse allegations. Fans of the movie franchise believed Depp was perfect for the iconic character Jack Sparrow in the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequels, but Walt Disney Studios has announced that he will not be reprising the role. This decision came after his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, accused him of domestic abuse. When asked about the studio's decision during his court case in 2022, Depp mentioned that they "just didn't want something trailing behind me that they'd find." He also lost his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.

Amber Heard also faced consequences following the highly publicized court case in 2022, which involved defamation and abuse claims. Petitions calling for her removal from her role as Princess Mera in 'Aquaman 2' circulated, but the filmmakers decided to reduce her scenes in the film.

Another young actor who played a DCU superhero also made headlines. Ezra Miller, known for portraying the Flash, faced legal charges for stalking a woman and engaging in violent behaviour on multiple occasions. He was also arrested for an assault case in Hawaii. Various sources indicate that he will no longer be playing the Speedster in the franchise. The film, which was also embroiled in controversies surrounding Miller, was finally released worldwide on June 15. In an official statement in August 2022, Miller apologized for alarming and upsetting people with his past behaviour and expressed his commitment to personal growth.

Marvel Studios is also facing upheaval due to two of its performers recently being involved in domestic violence, harassment, and sexual assault charges. Jonathan Majors, who portrayed Kang the Conqueror in 'Loki' and 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', was arrested following domestic violence allegations made by his ex-girlfriend this year.

Tenoch Huerta, an actor in 'Black Panther 2', was accused of sexual assault by musician Maria Elena Rios in a social media post on June 10. Huerta released an official statement denying the accusation, calling it false and unsubstantiated.

While the production company has not made an official statement regarding these incidents, the actors may lose their roles, which have significant potential in the upcoming films of the franchise.

Disney fired Gina Carano from her role as former Rebel Alliance member Cara Dune in 'The Mandalorian' due to her transphobic and racist social media posts in 2021. She has been replaced by Carson Teva.