Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: A 'marvel'ous treat for MCU fans

Marvel has made a surprising comeback with its latest flick "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", which released on May 5. The intergalactic superheroes, who made a short appearance in "Thor: Love and Thunder" in the franchise's Phase Five, are back with a bang to revive the "glorious phases" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After fighting a war alongside the Avengers and other superheroes on Earth against the Titan's warlord Thanos to save the universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy are left to deal with their own vulnerabilities and find a new purpose in their lives.

While the Star-Lord, aka Peter Quill, can't still get over Gamora's disappearance, the others are in their own world, reluctant to share their emotions. Things are the same until a villain from the Sovereigns appears to kidnap Rocket for its creator, High Evolutionary. The film revolves around how the team strives to save their friend's life, while even a small step could lead to the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The MCU has made a wise move by finally exposing Rocket's backstory (and yes, Marvel fans, he is a raccoon). Anyone who watched "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in a theatre would probably find this part to be their favourite one. Marvel also rarely has the opportunity to strike an emotional chord with the audience, but they achieved it by revealing Rocket's childhood in a way that made sense.

The cast has delivered a decent performance, with humour in the right places (which is quite unusual in Marvel movies recently). Unlike the franchise's previous few releases in Phase Five, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has given less focus to showing off intergalactic super villains or 'gory' extraterrestrial creatures.

The makers have tried their best to pack the film with a number of cameos, surprise elements, and a whole lot of visually appealing action sequences, which actually work out well among the audience.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff are a delight to watch, reprising their roles as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Nebula, and Mantis, respectively. The spectators' love and attention are once again captured by Rocket, Groot, and this time Cosmo (the popular American fictional character of a spacedog sent by Russia as part of an experiment).

'Come and Get Your Love' by The Redbone, which is played at the end, undoubtedly rekindles a lot of memories made by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The film made me think about how badly I missed a fun-filled Marvel movie, like the 'good old times'. Although saying goodbye is difficult, the Guardians will always be there for the galaxy whenever it needs them.