Marvel, DC to bring back comic fanatics' favourite superheroes, introduce new ones

Marvel Studios and WB Studios have announced the dates of their upcoming films in 2023. So, comic geeks, get your Marvel and DC T-shirts ready to witness your favourite superheroes in theatres this year as they take you through a whole lot of multiverse adventures along with 'evil since eternity' villains and hideous creatures from other worlds (from what we saw in trailers).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5)

Unlike the prequels of this film, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is something I am eagerly waiting for. This might be a chance for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to revoke 'its golden days' of Phases 1 to 3. The film is expected to reveal the life of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' after the destructive war, which they fought alongside the Avengers and other superheroes against Titan's warlord Thanos. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan will reprise their roles as the intergalactic superheroes of this film series.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (June 2)

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are eagarly awaiting the release of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' an animated sequel to the critically acclaimed 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'. The prequel, which released in 2018, had received a lot of positive feedback from fans. This time, Miles Morales will be taking his audience through the multiverse, giving a glimpse into the various versions of himself in parallel worlds.

The Flash (June 16)

Despite being a Marvel fan, this film had made it to the top-most place in my list of 'must-watch on big screen' this year. The trailer teases the DC's version of multiverse and some solo surprises. However, most of the fans might have certainly wished that the trailer didn't reveal the cameo of a long-lost superhero.

Secret Invasion (June 21)

This Disney+ Original mini-series would unveil the return of Nick Fury and his fight against the shape-shifting Skrulls' clandestine war on Earth. Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman will make their debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through this series. Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman will reprise their roles as James 'Rhodey' Rhodes and former agent Everett K Ross, respectively.

Blue Beetle (August 18)

Teenager Jaime Reyes' life takes a turn when an ancient relic called the Scarab chooses him as its symbiotic host, giving him extraordinary powers and an armour. Warner Bros is all set to introduce their next superhero, 'Blue Beetle," (which is kind of similar to Marvel's Spider-Man) to its fans on August 18.

The Marvels (November 10)

Being another anticipated movie from the Marvel franchise, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in this film. The movie will also feature the characters Monica Rambeau (after her short appearance in the film 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and the mini-series 'WandaVision') and Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel. The trio are yet to realise the true potential of their superpowers and work as a team.