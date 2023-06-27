Shine Tom Chacho offers shirt to anchor in hilarious interview

Actor Shine Tom Chacko has a unique style of injecting humour into interactions, and his interviews are often entertaining and funny, sending social media into a frenzy. Fans and audiences alike are amused by his sudden unexpected moves, spontaneous gestures, and his presenting things in a quirky manner, and they turn into trolls in no minute.

The talented actor’s latest interview to an entertainment channel, his first for a Telugu movie, is no different. The video has yet again gone viral and his admirers in hundreds agree in unison, as revealed by the comments, that he hasn’t changed a bit even after reaching Tollywood.

During the interview, the anchor praised Shine’s shirt and then she was in for a surprise. The actor in his unique style began to unbutton his shirt so as to present it to the actor then and there, leaving the viewers in splits.

The interview was done as part of the promotion of his first Telugu movie ‘Rangabali’ and director Pawan Basamasetti was also there when the anchor commented about his shirt. Without a second thought, Shine was ready to take off his shirt and gift it to the anchor, but on one condition, she should wear it there itself. Though taken back, the anchor was equal to the task. She wittily responded that she would do it while “thanking” the Almighty for her not complimenting Shine’s pants!