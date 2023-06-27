The ever-evolving Suresh Gopi: Actor, politician, and the 'angry young man'

Thiruvananthapuram: Popularly known as the 'angry young man' of Malayalam cinema, Suresh Gopi celebrated his 65th birthday on June 26. While Mammootty and Mohanlal achieved superstar status before him, Suresh Gopi remains firmly associated with the label of the 'angry young man.' In an era where most individuals his age would have embraced a tranquil retired life, Gopi asserts that he still has numerous unfulfilled ambitions and aspirations to pursue.

“Primarily I am an actor, that’s my profession and I am very busy with it. At the same time, none should forget that BJP invested in me and hence I have a responsibility and am ready to do what the party asks me,” said Gopi to IANS. BJP nominated Gopi to Rajya Sabha and his term ended last year.

He has so far contested twice on the BJP ticket, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Thrissur and then for the 2021 assembly polls from the Thrissur assembly constituency and finished third, but gave anxious moments to the second-placed candidate.

(With IANS inputs)