Suresh Gopi opens up about daughter Bhagya's upcoming January wedding amidst Onam festivities

Our Correspondent
Published: August 30, 2023 10:34 AM IST
Suresh Gopi, daughter
The wedding is set for January 17th at Guruvayoor. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Entertainment News

Superstar Suresh Gopi and his family are anticipating an Onam celebration in January due to their daughter's upcoming wedding. In a recent media interaction on Thiruvonam day, Suresh Gopi mentioned that their home is being renovated as part of the wedding preparations.

This event marks a function being held at their home after 26 years, and the family has been busy with wedding-related activities, including recent travel from Mumbai. Regarding his career, Suresh Gopi explained that creating movie sequels is often impractical due to the absence of key actors, citing the challenges faced during the making of the 'Commissioner' sequel. However, he expressed openness to a 'Pathram' sequel, as he found it relevant.

Their daughter Bhagya, who graduated from British Columbia University’s UBS Sauder School of Business, got engaged to businessman Shreyas Mohan in July. The wedding is set for January 17th at Guruvayoor, with a reception planned for the 20th at Thiruvananthapuram Green Field Stadium. Shreyas Mohan's parents, Mohan and Sreedevi, come from Mavelikkara. 

