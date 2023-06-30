'Live', 'Lust Stories 2', 'Veeran': New releases on OTT platforms this week

As the weekend approaches, both OTT platforms and audiences are getting ready for new releases. If you're looking to spend your weekend indulging in some compelling movies and series on digital platforms, here are the best picks for this week.

Live (Malayalam)

'Live', directed by VK Prakash, features Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya P Varrier in the lead. The film delves into the pervasive issue of fake news and its destructive potential in an individual's life. The film also highlights the critical theme of how media, a significant aspect of society, can deviate from ethical practices, leading to the emergence of a callous collective.

Streaming on Manorama Max from June 27.

Lust Stories 2 (Hindi)

This sequel comprises an anthology helmed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. While R Balki handles the topic of 'sex before marriage', Konkona Sen Sharma has an unusual narrative of a woman who gets excited seeing her house help in bed with her husband everyday. Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's segment helmed by Sujoy Ghosh is among the most awaited segments in the film. Kajol and Kumud Mishra feature in the last segment directed by Amit.

Streaming on Netflix from June 29

Veeran (Tamil)

Veeran, directed by ARK Saravan, features an impressive ensemble including Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi, Athira Raj, and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles. The film follows the journey of Kumaran, a young man who gains extraordinary powers after being struck by lightning. Utilizing his newfound abilities, Kumaran becomes a protector, defending his community against the schemes of a cunning businessman. Veeran is an enthralling tale of bravery and resilience, showcasing the unwavering determination of a young hero fighting for justice.

Streaming on Amazon Prime from June 30.

Jack Ryan, Final Season (English)

The final mission will commence on June 30, with two episodes premiering each Friday, leading up to the epic series finale on July 14. The fourth-and-final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds the titular character on his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic. As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 30.

Kulasamy (Tamil)

Kulasamy, directed by Sharavana Sakthi, is an exhilarating action thriller starring Vimal, Tanya Hope, Yogi Babu, Pugazh, and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a determined young man who becomes a victim of false accusations, as he is wrongly implicated in a crime he had no involvement in. In his quest to restore his tarnished reputation and avenge his father's untimely demise, he embarks on a mission fraught with danger. Along the way, he confronts a formidable criminal organization, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Streaming on Tentkotta from June 30.

Vimanam (Tamil/Telugu)

Vimanam, a touching father-son drama, made its theatrical release in both Tamil and Telugu languages during the second week of June. The film showcased the remarkable performances of Samuthirakani and Master Dhruvan in the lead roles. Joining them are a talented ensemble cast including Meera Jasmine, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran, and more familiar faces. Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Siva Prasad Yanala, who had previously been associated with the popular comedy show Jabardasth on the small screen.

Streaming on ZEE5 from June 30.

Goodnight (Tamil)

Directed by Vinayaka Chandrasekaran, Good Night is a delightful romantic comedy that graced the theatres on May 12 and emerged as a resounding box-office success. Garnering adoration from both audiences and critics, the film received an abundance of love and positive reviews. Good Night features a talented cast including K. Manikandan, Meetha Raghunath, and Ramesh Thilak. The storyline revolves around a young man who grapples with a snoring problem but finds his life transformed when he falls in love with a girl.

Streaming on Disney plus Hotstar from July 3.