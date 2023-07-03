Malayalam
John Abraham to play high-ranking government official in action-thriller 'The Diplomat'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 03, 2023 02:39 PM IST
John is collaborating with writer Ritesh Shah who also wrote the screenplay for his film 'Force'. Photo: Instagram | thejohnabraham
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: High-octane drama 'The Diplomat' featuring John Abraham in the lead will hit the theatres across the country on January 11, 2024. The Bollywood actor will play a high-ranking government official in the movie, which is helmed by Shivam Nair of 'Naam Shabana' fame.

'The Diplomat' has a screenplay by writer Ritesh Shah, known for his work on movies such as John Abraham-led 'Force', 'Batla House' and 'Rocky Handsome' as well 'D-Day' and 'Pink'.

The actor announced details of his upcoming project on Twitter. "Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of a hero as the high-octane drama #TheDiplomat gets a release date! The film will release globally on 11th January 2024."

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series; Abraham's J A Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures; and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

John Abraham most recently starred in Shah Rukh Khan-fronted 'Pathaan'. He will be next seen in action thriller 'Tehran'.

