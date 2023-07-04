Is ‘Salaar’ part of ‘KGF’ universe? Teaser release time leaves movie buffs guessing

The makers of Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ the other day announced the release time of the much-awaited film’s teaser – 5.12 AM on July 6. The peculiar timing, early in the morning, has left film freaks guessing – Is Salaar a part of Yash’s ‘KGF’ universe?

An amusing fan theory is now rocking the internet as many believe Director Prashant Neel, who churned out massive hits ‘KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2’, is attempting to bring along yet another cinematic marvel and that is connected with his earlier directorial ventures tracing the rise and fall of ‘Rocky Bhai’, played by Yash.

“…5.12 AM is the time Rocky Bhai gets attacked in KGF climax and it’s the teaser time of Salaar. Mother of all collisions, Salaar is coming up…,” read the tweet.

It may be recalled that in the film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the ship sailed by ‘Rocky Bhai’ gets attacked at 5 in the morning. Not too many would have noticed that the time in the clock hanging on the wall was 5.12 AM when the ship finally gets wrecked.

The movie buffs are convinced by the ‘time theory’ and are certain that ‘Salaar’ is part of the ‘KGF’ universe. They predict the story of ‘Salaar’ happens around the same period as that of ‘KGF’ and that ‘Rocky Bhai’ would make an appearance in the movie.

Earlier, there were reports that Yash too appears in a cameo in the big-budget film that the Kannada director is dishing out for audiences around the world. ‘Salaar’ has Prabhas in the lead and features Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has returned to Tollywood after a gap of 12 years.

Shruti Haasan plays the heroine in the film which has a long list of stars, including Jagapati Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy. While the cinematography is by Bhuvan Gowda, Ravi Basrur, another KGF fame, is composing the music.

The film will be released in theatres across the world on September 28, 2023. Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames jointly bagged the distribution rights of the movie in Kerala. Binu Bringforth is the marketing consultant while Manju Gopinath is the PRO.