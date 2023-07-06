Prabhas leads an all-star cast in Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire; teaser out now

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the much-anticipated teaser for Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, an exhilarating action-packed film that offers a thrilling glimpse into the upcoming cinematic experience. Prashanth Neel, renowned for his directorial brilliance in the widely acclaimed KGF, helms the project, while Vijay Kiragandur takes on the role of producer. The movie stars the charismatic Prabhas in the lead, accompanied by the talented actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan.

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire promises to be a captivating mass action and adventure spectacle, filmed across India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With an estimated budget of approximately Rs 200 crore, no expense has been spared in crafting this cinematic masterpiece. The first instalment of the saga has already been completed, prompting Prabhas to focus wholeheartedly on wrapping up the final chapter. To ensure stunning visual effects, the production team has enlisted the expertise of a foreign studio.

With the release of the teaser, fans can now catch a tantalizing glimpse of the excitement and grandeur that awaits them in Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire, setting the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience.