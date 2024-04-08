Pushpa 2 teaser drops: Allu Arjun promises epic sequel adventure

The long-awaited teaser for 'Pushpa: The Rule' (Pushpa 2) has been released, promising a massive treat for fans. Directed by Sukumar, the team chose Allu Arjun's birthday to release the first glimpse of the sequel. In the teaser, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, but with a fresh twist to his character that is sure to thrill audiences.

Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to fans for their birthday wishes and shared the teaser on X, stating, "I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!"

Alongside Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna returns as Srivalli, ready to ignite the screen once again with her chemistry opposite Allu Arjun. Fahadh Faasil also makes a comeback as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film's release.