Superstar Rajinikanth trolled for touching Yogi Adityanath's feet during Uttar Pradesh visit

Amidst the soaring triumph of his latest blockbuster film 'Jailer', superstar Rajinikanth encountered an unexpected online uproar during his Uttar Pradesh visit. The legendary actor's rendezvous with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath evoked a torrent of responses across various social media channels.

While still reveling in the accolades of 'Jailer', which has solidified its position as one of 2023's top-grossing Indian movies, Rajinikanth extended traditional greetings to the CM, even going so far as to touch his feet—a gesture that ignited fervent discussions online.

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/KOWEyBxHVO — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

A swiftly circulated video capturing the exchange between Rajinikanth and CM Yogi Adityanath promptly triggered a flood of reactions. Social media users remained divided, with some expressing disappointment over the actor's actions. On X-platform, one user remarked, "Did he truly bow down to Yogi Adityanath?!! Did he compromise his self-respect back in Tamil Nadu?!!"