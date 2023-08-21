Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Rajinikanth justifies touching Yogi's feet, says it is his habit to seek sanyasis' blessings

PTI
Published: August 21, 2023 11:26 PM IST
Rajinikanth touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Lucknow. Photo: Screengrab/ANI
Topic | India

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said it was his habit to fall at the feet of a 'sanyasi' or 'yogi', irrespective of the age of that person.

The top actor's remarks came in response to a reporter's query here over the "controversy" surrounding his touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently during his visit to Lucknow.

"Whether a sanyasi or a yogi, it is my habit to fall at their feet even if they are younger than me. That's what I did," he told reporters here.

RELATED ARTICLES

The actor's gesture had kicked up an online storm, especially in Tamil Nadu, as many asked if it was okay for the 72-year-old actor to touch the feet of the much younger UP CM.

The filmstar also thanked the people for making his latest movie 'Jailer' a "grand success".

To a question on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said he did not want to talk about politics.

MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.