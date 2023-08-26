Malayalam
'Wish I got an award for Kashmir Files': Anupam Kher

Our Correspondent
Published: August 26, 2023 11:59 AM IST
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher. Photo: IMDb
At the 69th National Film Awards, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' secured the accolade for Best Film for National Integration. Anupam Kher, who not only portrayed a role in the film but also served as its Executive Producer, conveyed his appreciation for the award.

However, he acknowledged that the satisfaction would have been heightened had he also been honoured with the Best Actor award.

"In my dual roles as an actor and producer for 'Kashmir Files,' the victory of winning the Best Film for National Integration filled me with joy. Yet, the delight would have been amplified with an acting award. Nevertheless, if all our aspirations are fulfilled, where lies the gratification in our endeavours? Onward to the next endeavour," tweeted Anupam Kher.

