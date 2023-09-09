Shah Rukh Khan, Big B reunite in hilarious ad, invoke Alia's name to escape paparazzi

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who were last seen together in the 2006 movie 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' has reunited for a hilarious advertisement by a popular spice brand. The duo, both dressed in black attire, are shown trying to head back home to savour some biriyani but are interrupted by reporters as they step down from their caravan.

When the reporters approach Shah Rukh, he can be heard saying Amitabh Bachchan is available in a nearby caravan. Soon enough, the paparazzi crowd outside Big B's caravan and begin asking him questions as he opens the door. Amitabh reminds them about Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom, following which, the media return to the latter's caravan. The duo finally make eye contact and scream 'Alia' in unison, following which the reporters leave in opposite directions.

The advertisement has been applauded for its humour. However, a section of netizens are clearly not impressed with all the attention that Alia Bhatt has been getting for some time now. Even in 'Jawan', there is a scene invoking Alia's name.

“Why is Alia's name being used everywhere,” wrote one person under the advertisement on YouTube. Shah Rukh Khan's latest film 'Jawan' directed by Atlee, was released on September 7 and opened to positive reviews.